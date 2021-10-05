LYME/WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos in Lyme and Waterford tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials announced on Tuesday.
The Ledge Light Health District said the species collected in Waterford were a combination of mammal and bird-biting mosquitoes. The ones tested in Lyme were bird-biting only.
Positive West Nile virus mosquitoes are normally expected during the summer months, and their presence serves as a reminder for residents to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, the LLHD said.
Those precautions include minimizing time outdoors at dusk and dawn, covering up exposed skin, using safe bug repellents, and disposing of standing water.
Details on the state's Mosquito Management Program can be found on its website here.
