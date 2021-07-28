WATERFORD (WFSB) - Mosquitoes in Waterford have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
According to the Ledge Light Health District, the insects were collected in the town on July 20.
The state reported a total of 10 mosquitoes testing positive across the state. The towns where they were trapped include: Darien, Greenwich, Milford, New Haven, South Windsor, Stamford and Waterford.
The positive mosquito, Culiseta melanura, feeds primarily on birds. Positive WNV mosquitoes are normally expected during the summer months, and their presence serves as a reminder for residents to take standard precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
The health district offered these tips:
- Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
- While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.
- Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.
- When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours)
- and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.
Additional resources for information on West Nile virus and mosquito management can be found by clicking here.
