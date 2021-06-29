MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station announced that mosquitoes trapped in Milford tested positive for West Nile virus.
The mosquitoes were trapped on June 21 and represent the first West Nile virus positive mosquitoes identified in the state this year.
“The West Nile virus season has begun with the first detection of virus in mosquitoes,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “This is earlier than usual, and we anticipate further buildup of the virus from now through September."
Officials say to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, residents should:
- Minimize time outdoors between dusk and dawn
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors
- Consider the use of an EPA-approved mosquito repellent and apply accordingly
