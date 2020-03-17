HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the most aggressive states against the coronavirus.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, released on Tuesday, its list of the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus.
Connecticut ranked as the 2nd most aggressive state.
WalletHub looked at tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, state legislation on the pandemic, uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries.
Connecticut ranked:
- 2nd in prevention and containment
- 8th in risk factors and infrastructure
- 18th in economic impact
- 11th in public hospital system quality
- 28th in share of employment from small businesses
- 6th in share of workers with access to paid sick leave
- 22nd in total public health emergency preparedness funding per capita
- 29th in public healthcare spending per capita
The most aggressive state was Rhode Island, according to WalletHub. After Connecticut, Maryland was third.
The least aggressive states were Texas, Mississippi and Wyoming.
For more on the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
