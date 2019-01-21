HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the most educated states in the country, according to new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report Monday on 2019's most and least educated states in America.
Connecticut ranked 4th.
WalletHub said it compared all 50 states in terms of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, average university quality and gender gap in educational attainment.
Connecticut's metrics broke down like this:
- 18th in percentage of high school diploma holders.
- 17th in percentage of Associate's Degree holders or college experienced adults
- 4th in percentage of Bachelor's Degree holders
- 3rd in percentage of graduate or professional degree holders
- 11th in average university quality
The top 3 most educated states were Massachusetts, Maryland and Vermont.
See the rest of the top 10 here.
The least educated states were Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.