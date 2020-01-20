HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has made a list of the most educated states in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday unveiled its list of 2020's Most & Least Educated States in America.
Connecticut ranked 5th on the "most educated" side of it.
The 50 states were ranked in terms of 18 metrics, including share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, average university quality and gender gap in educational attainment.
Connecticut was 19th in percentage of high school diploma holders, 18th in percentage of Associate's Degree holders or college-experienced adults, 4th in percentage of Bachelor's Degree holders, third in percentage of graduate or professional-degree holders and 12th in average university quality.
Only Massachusetts, Maryland, Colorado and Vermont ranked ahead of Connecticut.
The least educated states according to WalletHub were Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.