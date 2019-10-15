HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of the country's most energy-efficient states, a new study said.
Tuesday, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Most & Least Energy-Efficient States.
Connecticut ranked 10th.
Contributing to its overall ranking were a 16th rank for home energy efficiency, a 15th rank for vehicle-fuel efficiency and an 8th rank for transportation efficiency.
WalletHub said it compared auto and home energy efficiency consumption in 48 states. Data limitations prevented Alaska and Hawaii from being included.
The top three most energy-efficient states were New York, Rhode Island and Utah.
The least energy-efficient states were Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.