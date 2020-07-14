HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is 2020's most energy-expensive state, according to a new survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its list of 2020's Most & Least Energy-Expensive States.
Connecticut was right at the top of the most expensive side.
WalletHub said it compared average monthly energy bills in all 50 states and the District of Columbia by using a formula that accounted for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
The metrics that contributed to Connecticut's ranking included:
- Average monthly energy bill: $372
- 4th in price of electricity
- 10th in price of natural gas
- 29th in natural-gas consumption per consumer
- 20th in price of motor fuel
- 4th in price of home heating oil
- 4th in home heating-oil consumption per consumer
Following Connecticut were Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The least energy-expensive places were Colorado, Washington and the District of Columbia.
Read the complete report on WalletHub's website here.
