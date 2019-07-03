HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is the country's most energy-expensive state, according to a survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's most and least energy-expensive states.
Connecticut was at the top of the list.
WalletHub said it looked at the total monthly energy bills in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It took into account electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
Connecticut's metrics broke down as follows:
- Total energy cost: $373 (Rank 1)
- Monthly electricity cost: $154 (Rank 4)
- Monthly natural gas cost: $41 (Rank 14)
- Monthly motor fuel cost: $123 (Rank 39)
- Monthly home heating-oil cost (Rank 4)
Rounding out the top three most energy-expensive states were Wyoming at 2 and Alaska at 3.
The least energy-expensive states were Washington, Colorado and the District of Columbia.
Read the complete report on WalletHub's website here.
