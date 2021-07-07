HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is the most energy-expensive state in the country, according to the results of a study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released the results of its "2021's Most & Least Energy-Expensive States" report on Wednesday.
WalletHub said it looked at total monthly energy bills in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Its formula accounted for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
In Connecticut, energy costs total on average $411, which put the state at the top of the most expensive side of the list.
The monthly electric cost was $166, the monthly natural gas cost was $46, the monthly motor fuel cost was $124, and the monthly home heating oil cost was $74.
Wyoming and Massachusetts rounded out the top three most energy-expensive states.
Colorado, Washington, and the District of Columbia were the three least energy-expensive states. The total monthly costs there were $269, $262 and $217, respectively.
Check out the full rankings on WalletHub's website here.
