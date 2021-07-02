(WFSB) - The Nutmeg state might not be as patriotic as you would've thought.
The personal finance site WalletHub released a study Wednesday detailing which states in the country are the most and least patriotic.
Connecticut was ranked towards the bottom at 48th overall.
WalletHub based their comparisons for all fifty states off of two key dimensions, military and civic engagement, which used a total of thirteen different metrics.
Some of those metrics included the number of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential and primary elections, the volunteer rate, the number of volunteer hours per resident, Peace Corps volunteers, veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, and average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults between 2013 and 2018.
Connecticut was given an overall score of 26.68.
WalletHub ranked Connecticut 46th overall in terms of military engagement and 37th overall in terms of civic engagement.
Florida and New York rounded out the bottom of the list.
Montana was ranked first overall, followed by Alaska, Maryland, Vermont, and New Hampshire.
You can view the full list here.
