HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Giving Tuesday, Connecticut has been named among the most charitable states.
The personal finance website
WalletHub.com released its rankings of the most 2018's most charitable states.
It ranked Connecticut as the 5th most charitable state.
WalletHub ranked all 50 states in terms of volunteer rate, share of income donated, share of sheltered homeless and other indicators.
Connecticut's volunteer rate rank was 7 and its charitable giving rank was 14.
Overall, the top three most charitable states were Minnesota, Utah and New York.
See the complete top 10
here.
Close
As part of Giving Tuesday,
WalletHub.com released its list of the most charitable states in 2018. Here are the top 10.
10 Wisconsin
Volunteering & service rank: 11
Charitable giving rank: 21
9 New Hampshire
Volunteering & service rank: 2
Charitable giving rank: 27
8 Washington
Volunteering & service rank: 9
Charitable giving rank: 23
7 Georgia
Volunteering & service rank: 26
Charitable giving rank: 2
6 Virginia
Volunteering & service rank: 23
Charitable giving rank: 3
5 Connecticut
Volunteering & service rank: 7
Charitable giving rank: 14
4 Maryland
Volunteering & service rank: 8
Charitable giving rank: 6
3 New York
Volunteering & service rank: 21
Charitable giving rank: 1
2 Utah
Volunteering & service rank: 4
Charitable giving rank: 5
1 Minnesota
Volunteering & service rank: 1
Charitable giving rank: 4
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to
WFSB.com.
As part of Giving Tuesday,
WalletHub.com released its list of the most charitable states in 2018. Here are the top 10.
10 Wisconsin
Volunteering & service rank: 11
Charitable giving rank: 21
9 New Hampshire
Volunteering & service rank: 2
Charitable giving rank: 27
8 Washington
Volunteering & service rank: 9
Charitable giving rank: 23
7 Georgia
Volunteering & service rank: 26
Charitable giving rank: 2
6 Virginia
Volunteering & service rank: 23
Charitable giving rank: 3
5 Connecticut
Volunteering & service rank: 7
Charitable giving rank: 14
4 Maryland
Volunteering & service rank: 8
Charitable giving rank: 6
3 New York
Volunteering & service rank: 21
Charitable giving rank: 1
2 Utah
Volunteering & service rank: 4
Charitable giving rank: 5
1 Minnesota
Volunteering & service rank: 1
Charitable giving rank: 4
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to
WFSB.com.
The least charitable states were Arizona, Rhode Island and Nevada, respectively.
The country as a whole ranks 4th in the world on the World Giving Index. U.S. donors gave more than $410 billion to charity in 2017. Seventy percent of those funds came directly from individuals, the National Philanthropic Trust said.
For more on WalletHub's rankings, head
here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.