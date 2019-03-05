(WFSB) -- Have you ever been in an Uber? Left anything behind?
Uber has released its Lost & Found Index, showcasing the most common, and most unusual, items that were left behind in Connecticut Ubers last year.
Connecticut Top 10 Most Commonly Lost Items:
Phone / camera (1251 instances)
Wallet / purse (910)
Keys (591)
Backpack / bag / folders / box / luggage (429)
Clothing (214)
Glasses (160)
Headphones / speakers (130)
Vape / e-cigarette (126)
ID / driver’s license (44)
Water bottle (36)
Connecticut Strange Lost Items:
Cat board scratcher
Police belt
Social security card
Dentures
Pager
Check out the full index here.
