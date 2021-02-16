HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the most educated states, according to a new survey.
WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, released on Tuesday the results of a study it called "2021's Most & Least Educated States in America."
Connecticut came in ranked as the 3rd most educated.
WalletHub said it looked at educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Here are Connecticut's metrics, which led to the ranking:
- 22nd – Percentage of high school diploma holders
- 18th – Percentage of associate's degree holders or college-experienced adults
- 5th – Percentage of Bachelor’s degree holders
- 3rd – Percentage of Graduate or Professional degree holders
- 8th – Average university quality
- 1st – Gender gap in educational attainment
Only Massachusetts and Maryland ranked above Connecticut.
The bottom three least educated states were Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia.
To see the complete list, head to WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.