HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What's expected to be the most extreme heat wave of 2019 continues on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said there is an excessive heat warning in place until Sunday evening.

Heat indices will be between 100 and 110 degrees.

"We might see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms," said Cameron.

The National Weather Service has already issued an excessive heat warning for the state starting Friday and lasting through Sunday.

A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect because of the predicted heat.

“Along with high temperatures, unfortunately, we’re also expecting to see high levels of air pollution and it is important to take appropriate precautions when ozone levels are elevated, especially during a major heat wave,” said Commissioner Katie Dykes. “Residents planning to spend time outdoors this weekend working or exercising should be mindful of air quality and consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity.”

DEEP said strong sunshine and high temperatures support high levels of tropospheric ozone, also called smog.

It said most of the state could see unhealthy levels of ozone this weekend.

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

There is a chance for isolated storms around the state starting Sunday afternoon.

If 100 is achieved at Bradley International Airport, the record for July 20 will be tied. It’s from 1991.

The last time it reached 100 degrees in Hartford was 2012.

The July 20 record for Bridgeport is 95, which was also set it 1991.

The heat continues on Sunday.

For July 21, the records are 101 for Hartford and 98 for Bridgeport.

"Factoring in the high humidity, it will feel more like 105-110 both days," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

Combining the heat with humidity will lead to dangerous conditions over the next three days.

"Then there is a better chance [for storms] late Sunday, but more so Monday as a cold front approaches and moves into the region," Dixon said.

Monday will get off to a partly sunny start in the morning, but we can expect showers and storms by the late morning and early afternoon.

"Those will hold temperatures down," said Cameron.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the 80s on Monday because of the rain and the clouds.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.