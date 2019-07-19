HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What's expected to be the most extreme heat wave of 2019 starts on Friday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a partly-to-mostly sunny sky will help boost temperatures past 90 degrees.

"Not only will it be hot, the humidity will be at oppressive levels, making it feel considerably worse," Dixon said.

The National Weather Service has already issued an excessive heat warning for the state starting Friday and lasting through Sunday.

A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect because of the predicted heat.

“Along with high temperatures, unfortunately, we’re also expecting to see high levels of air pollution and it’s important to take appropriate precautions when ozone levels are elevated, especially during a major heat wave,” said Commissioner Katie Dykes, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “Residents planning to spend time outdoors this weekend working or exercising should to be mindful of the effects of poor air quality and consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity.”

DEEP said strong sunshine and high temperatures support high levels of tropospheric ozone, also called smog.

It said most of the state could see unhealthy levels of ozone this weekend.

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

"While most of the day will be dry, storms develop to our northwest in New York later [Friday] afternoon," Dixon said. "There is a chance they could reach northwestern Connecticut late evening. However, latest model runs diminish the threat before storms make it here."

Saturday looks to be even hotter, perhaps close to or over 100 degrees away from Long Island Sound.

If 100 is achieved at Bradley International Airport, the record for July 20 will be tied. It’s from 1991.

The last time it reached 100 degrees in Hartford was 2012.

The July 20 record for Bridgeport is 95, which was also set it 1991.

"Saturday night, there is a slight chance for isolated showers or a storm," Dixon said.

The heat continues on Sunday.

For July 21, the records are 101 for Hartford and 98 for Bridgeport.

"Factoring in the high humidity, it will feel more like 105-110 both days," Dixon said.

Combining the heat with humidity will lead to dangerous conditions over the next three days.

"Then there is a better chance [for storms] late Sunday, but more so Monday as a cold front approaches and moves into the region," Dixon said.

By Monday, highs look to scale back to the 80s.

