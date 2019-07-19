HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What's expected to be the most extreme heat wave of 2019 starts on Friday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said that once the fog burns off, a partly-to-mostly sunny sky will help boost temperatures past 90 degrees.

"We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity," Haney said. "In fact, the National Weather Service has already issued an excessive heat warning for the state starting [Friday] and lasting through Sunday."

A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect because of the predicted heat.

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

While most of Friday is expected to be dry, an isolated late-day storm can't be ruled out. Any storms would develop to the northwest of the state and head its way.

"[Saturday] looks to be even hotter, perhaps close to or over 100 [degrees] away from Long Island Sound," Haney said. "If 100 is achieved at Bradley International Airport, the record for July 20 will be tied. It’s from 1991."

The last time it reached 100 degrees in Hartford was 2012.

The July 20 record for Bridgeport is 95, which was also set it 1991.

The heat continues on Sunday.

"We can expect more of the same with highs close to those of [Saturday,]" Haney said. "For the 21st of July, the records are 101 for Hartford and 98 for Bridgeport. It may be close!"

Combining the heat with humidity will lead to dangerous conditions over the next three days.

Haney said heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees.

"The brutal heat and humidity ends Monday with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms," Haney said. "Expect highs in the mid-80s."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.