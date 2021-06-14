HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is not one of the country's most fun states, at least according to one study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its list of 2021's Most Fun States in America.
Connecticut was toward the bottom of the list at 43rd.
Wallethub said it looked at the states that offer the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment. It compared the 50 states across 26 metrics, such as movie costs, accessibility of national parks, and casinos per capita.
Connecticut's entertainment and recreation rank was 43 and its nightlife rank was 41.
The top three most fun states were California, Florida and Nevada.
The least fun states were Delaware, Mississippi and West Virginia.
Check out WalletHub's complete list on its website here.
