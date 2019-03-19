HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the least federally-dependent states, according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com unveiled 2019's Most & Least Federally Dependent States on Tuesday.
Connecticut was the 10th least federally dependent state.
WalletHub looked at states' returns on taxes paid to the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue and share of federal jobs.
Connecticut ranked 18th, 42nd and 49th in those metrics when compared to the other 49 states.
The most dependent states were New Mexico, Mississippi and Kentucky.
The least dependent were New Jersey, Delaware and Kansas.
To see the complete results of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
(1) comment
There are a lot of dependent states that are red.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.