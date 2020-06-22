HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks as one of the least patriotic states in the country, according to a study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its list of 2020's Most Patriotic States in America.
Out of the 50 states, Connecticut was 43rd.
In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub said it compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. The data set included the state’s military enlistees and veterans, the share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
Connecticut's "military engagement" rank was 46 and its "civic engagement" rank was 35.
The top 3 most patriotic states included New Hampshire, Wyoming and Idaho.
The bottom three included California, New York and New Jersey.
Read the complete study on WalletHub's website here.
(2) comments
Just another reason why CT is battling for absolute worst state in the union. Feels so dumb to still be living here. Hopefully not much longer!
This one you will believe, but you won't believe others from the same company if CT is ranked near the best. I feel like you are being disingenuous.
