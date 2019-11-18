(WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities rank among the least sinful in the country, according to a new report.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its list of 2019's Most Sinful Cities in America.
Toward the bottom of the list were New Haven at 141st and Bridgeport at 175th, which ranked them among the least sinful.
The three most sinful cities included Las Vegas, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
The least sinful cities were Chesapeake, VA, South Burlington, VT, and Pearl City, HI.
Researchers ranked 180 cities nationwide.
WalletHub said it determined the rankings by garnering date on seven sinful behaviors: Anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.
The data included violent crimes per capita, excessive drinking and adult entertainment establishments per capita.
Read the complete results of the study here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.