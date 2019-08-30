MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A mother and her 3-year-old son were hit by a car in Meriden on Friday.
Police were called to Summer Street just before 4 p.m. for the incident.
According to police, a driver attempted to pass someone on Summer Street to turn onto Wood Street.
The driver failed to navigate the turn and hit the mother and child who were waiting for a school bus drop off.
The boy was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center by LIFE STAR Medical Helicopter with head injuries.
The mother has unknown injuries, but was brought to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.
Officials said the driver is cooperating with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.