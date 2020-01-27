SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after a mother accused him of trying to take pictures of her daughter in a dressing room.
According to police, they had probable cause to arrest Epifanio Mendez of Hartford on Sunday.
They said the incident happened at Plato's Closet in South Windsor around 2 p.m.
Police said the mother reported that the man was trying to look at her daughter by using his cellphone.
They said he used his phone as a mirror to go underneath the dressing room dividers.
When officers arrived, the mother was able to identify Mendez, who was in his car.
Police admitted that they found no pictures or video on the phone, but said there will be a forensic investigation on the phone.
Still, they said they had probable cause to arrest him.
He posted his $5,000 surety bond.
Mendez is due in court on Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.