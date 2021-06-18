WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found dead inside a Westport home on Thursday evening.
Police said around 4 p.m., officers responded to a home for the report of an unresponsive female at a home on Lyndale Park.
When officers arrived, they located the adult woman inside the home, and it was determined that she was dead.
After finding the woman, officers searched through the rest of the home and found a 7-year-old child who was also dead.
Westport police said they were in the beginning stages of the investigation, but said this appears to be an isolated incident and there was no active threat to the community.
Westport's superintendent sent a letter to the school community, which addressed the deaths.
Dear Westport Families and Staff,
It is with great sadness that I write this message to the school community this evening. Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter. There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss.
At times like this, children, like adults, begin to think of their own experiences with death and many feelings surface. These feelings may focus on the person who has died, another person who has died in the past, an impending death, or anxiety about death in general. As a school staff, we encourage you to listen carefully to your child and answer questions openly and honestly should they occur. Accepting your child's feelings and validating them is beneficial. During the days ahead, your child may find it helpful to discuss his/her feelings with you or another adult.
The school district has begun to mobilize all of our resources to provide the necessary support to our students and faculty. More information will be forthcoming regarding emotional supports for members of our school community. If your child has questions or needs support, please reach out to a building administrator, school psychologist, counselor, or social worker. In the interim, we have provided the following resources for families.
Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool will be closed for students [Friday] but will be open for parents and students to access mental health services between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. More information will be provided to the Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool communities.
Respectfully,
Thomas Scarice
Superintendent of Schools
