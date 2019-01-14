EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A mother was arrested in East Hartford after she left her two young children alone at home.
Police said during a motor vehicle stop, the passenger told police that no adults were at her home with her two children.
The children are 2-years-old and 5-months old.
The woman identified as Carlisha Hall told police that there was no risk to the children being left alone, however further investigation at the home found the children were at potential risk.
The children were found uninjured at the home.
Police said it was unclear how long the children had been left alone at the home for.
DCF was notified and the children were placed in the care of adult relatives.
Hall posted her $10,000 bond and will appear at Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday.
