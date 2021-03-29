WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A video of a mother bear escorting her cubs across a business street in Winchester has gone viral.
Robin Covelli posted video of the whole thing to social media on Saturday.
The mother had to grab her cubs by the napes of their necks to get them safely across the street.
Drivers, in the meantime, appeared to be patiently wait.
Mama bear was able to get everyone back into the woods.
