MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A mother and her 3-year-old son were released from the hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Meriden Friday afternoon.
Police said it happened on Summer Street just before 4 p.m. on Friday.
According to police, a driver of a black Toyota Camry attempted to pass a van on Summer Street to turn onto Wood Street. The van was attempting the same turn.
The driver failed to navigate the turn and hit the mother and child who were waiting for a school bus drop off.
Police say the vehicle then took down several feet of fencing after hitting the mother and her son.
The boy was found partially underneath the passenger side of the vehicle from the waist down, police said.
He was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center by LIFE STAR Medical Helicopter with head injuries.
The mother was brought to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.
As of Tuesday, both had been released from the hospital.
Officials said the driver is cooperating with police.
The crash is still under investigation by Meriden Police. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6215.
