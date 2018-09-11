NEW CANAAN (WFSB) - A missing mother and her two children from New Canaan were located after being reported missing.
According to state police, 7-year-old Arlo Cohen and 5-year-old Jessica Cohen were last seen on Monday.
New Canaan police said the children's mother, Eva Brewer, was last contacted by phone around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Silver Alerts were issued for all three. They were canceled by mid-morning.
They were believed to be in a car traveling to New York City by way of a livery service. They did not have access to vehicles.
New Canaan police confirmed that all there were safely located in New York City at a hotel.
Arlo was described as standing 48" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.
Jessica is 3'5" tall, weighs 40 pounds and has blond hair with brown eyes.
Brewer was described as standing 5'5" tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
