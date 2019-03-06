WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A mother and her children who were reported missing from Waterbury have been found safe.
According to police, a family member reported 27-year-old Corin Carter missing.
Police said family had not seen or heard from Carter since March 4 around 9:30 p.m.
Police said Carter was with her children, 7-year-old Amyrah Carter and 1-year-old Xion Easley.
On Wednesday morning, Carter's car was stopped along Route 146 in Providence, R.I.
She and her children were found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.