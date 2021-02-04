MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A beautiful bird who inadvertently visited our state will finally head south for the Winter.
The juvenile brown pelican named Arvy’s journey is unique and only possible thanks to a small army of Connecticut volunteers.
Arvy was spotted recently by a member of the Audubon Society, clinging to a floating dock in the Connecticut River.
The volunteer likely saved Arvy’s life, because brown pelicans don’t normally live north of Virginia Beach.
Experts think the brown pelican likely hopped a ride up north on a ship down south.
When DEEP officers arrived and rescued the bird, they found he was suffering from hypothermia, and volunteers worried Arvy wouldn’t survive.
Volunteers at A Place Called Hope in Killingworth nursed the brown pelican back to health and this morning, a mother-daughter pilot team, Laurie and Arianna S, have agreed to fly Arvy to what will become the bird’s new home at a wildlife refuge in Jupiter, Florida.
By the way, they named this beautiful brown pelican Arvy, because the small plane they are transporting the bird in is an RV-12 that was actually built by students at Wilcox Tech right here in Meriden.
Yesterday, Laurie told us she is proud to be able to help.
"It’s been quite a year, so something like this, which is uplifting and fun, and it’s a nice adventure. We can bring the pelican to its new home," Strand.
Arvy’s journey will begin soon.
The trip will take about ten hours, because they will need to refuel the plane and feed the bird, but Arvy, like so many Connecticut residents, will soon be spending the rest of the winter in sunny Florida.
