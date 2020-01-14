MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden said they solved a cold case three decades in the making.
A baby was left abandoned under a tree in South Meriden in 1988.
Through DNA and forensic genealogy, police said they were able to identify the mother as Karen Kuzmak Roche, who was 25 years old at the time of the abandonment.
Police said they believe she will not be charged. They said they looked into a manslaughter charge, but it has a statute of limitations of 20 years.
They interviewed the mother on Jan. 2, where she admitted to being the baby's mother. She told them she was in a rough time in her life, had delivered the baby herself and deposited it at the base of a tree.
Police described her as remorseful.
They provided an update on the case on Tuesday morning. See it here.
Police are still looking for the father, but said they have a pretty good idea about his identity.
The baby boy was found wrapped in a blanket but had frozen to death.
From that moment on, Meriden police said they vowed to figure out the identities of his parents.
The police department adopted the child and named him David Paul.
Every year, it held a graveside ceremony in honor of his memory.
In hopes of preventing similar tragedies, the Safe Haven Law was created back in 2000. It allows parents to bring a newborn to any Connecticut emergency room to avoid prosecution for abandonment.
