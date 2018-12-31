NEW HARTFORD (WFSB) - The forecast for a rainy New Year's Eve is forcing Ski Sundown to cancel their evening of events.
Night skiing until 11:30 and a torch light parade just before midnight was schedule.
Instead, mountain will be closing at 4 p.m.
They will reopen New Year's Day at 8 a.m. for skiing.
For more details visit Ski Sundown's website here.
