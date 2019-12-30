SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut residents witnessed a myriad of tricks from Mother Nature on Monday with snow, rain, sleet, freezing rain, and icy conditions.
Each corner of the state received a mix of wintry weather, even in places that were not expected to receive much in the way of ice.
For most of the day, most parts of the state received a cold rain, but after the sun set, ice began to form creating slippery conditions.
Thunder and lightning accompanied the storm, as well, which had many that Channel 3 spoke with checking their calendars.
“I’ve never seen lightning or thunder in the middle of winter,” said Southington resident Bruce Bailey.
In Southington, Bailey said he was rattled by the thunder and lightning.
“I’ve never seen anything before like it in my life. I’m 62, and I never saw that stuff before,” said Bailey. “It shook me out of my chair. Then the power went out and scared the heck out of me.”
Bailey and dozens of neighbors on Sun Valley Drive in Southington were in the dark for hours, from what many that Channel 3 spoke with, assumed was a lightning strike as wires, on fire, dangled in front of a home.
“No idea it was that close, but that one that shook me out of my chair, I figured was close, but I didn’t know it was right here,” said Bailey.
While northern Connecticut, especially Litchfield County, saw a longer duration storm with hail, sleet and ice, down in central Connecticut, residents endured only less than a half hour of an icy mix that turned wet roads into slushy ones.
Hebron resident, Page Watt said the roads were certainly unpleasant.
“It’s been worse than this before, but it’s still not fun,” said Watt. “It’s dark and gross outside so it makes it harder to drive.”
Channel 3 cameras spotted numerous crashes, but thankfully no reported injuries.
