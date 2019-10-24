HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It has been four years since 19-year-old Ricardo Rivera was killed in a drive-by shooting in Hartford.
This week is the anniversary of his death, and police still haven't found the person who pulled the trigger.
“I would like to know who was involved. I want them to pay for taking my son,” said Maria Rodriguez, the victim’s mother.
Rivera was 19 at the time of the shooting. He was hanging out with a group of his friends on Cherry Street when a silver Acura drove by and someone inside started shooting.
“From what I know there were four people in the car. That's one thing I do know,” Rodriguez said.
Rivera was shot in the back of the head and died a day later in the hospital.
“It is not fair that those people are still out here, breathing this air and my son is not,” Rodriguez said.
A memorial, with pictures, candles and his name where the shooting happened, sits in his honor.
Every year, his mother brings flowers with the hope someone with information comes forward.
“I know someone knows something. If you know who shot my son just, please pick up and it can be anonymous,” Rodriguez said.
Rivera also leaves behind a son who is now 5 years old.
Hartford police have been working on the case, but no arrests have been made.
As for the family, they just want the closure they deserve.
“I need justice for Ricardo Rivera. That was my baby you took from me. My baby,” Rodriguez said.
One thing that gives the family peace is that Rivera was an organ donor, and saved three lives.
There is also a $50,000 reward being offered.
The Hartford Police Dept. does accept anonymous tips at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.