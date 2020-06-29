NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A special guest joined the New London NAACP’s community conversation on Monday night.
The mother of Eric Garner, a Black man killed by a New York police officer in 2014, spoke with a crowd about her personal and political journey.
More than 100 people were at Ocean Beach Pavilion for the community conversation.
Local pastors, city and state officials, and NAACP members spoke about moving forward with police reform.
Gwen Carr, the guest speaker and mother of Garner, shared a message about pushing for change in New York and hoping the country follows.
“It’s too late for my son and thousands of other mother’s sons. It’s too late for them, but we have other children to save,” Carr said.
As a nationwide movement condemning police brutality and pushing for reform carries on, Carr spoke with people at the NAACP meeting about continuing their fight for equality and justice.
Garner was killed after being held in a chokehold by a police officer.
“The bad apples in the barrel, the ones who watch them sit and be the bad apples are just as bad. This has to stop somewhere,” Carr said.
Speakers ranging from New London city leaders to community pastors were united under the same message. They discussed police accountability.
“We can’t expect our community to trust us when things are good if you don’t speak out when things are bad,” said Captain Brian Wright, New London Police Department.
They also discussed community building and making a vital point in American history count beyond this year.
“Every time we go somewhere, we should be on common ground, which is common good for all people,” said Pastor Devin Johnson.
“We have to transform this moment of outrage and pain into opportunity and purpose and make our country better,” said State Treasurer Shawn Wooden.
Carr closed the conversation by sharing a message of love and encouraging others to continue their own fight for equality.
“I will continue fighting until we get this thing under wraps,” Carr said.
One piece of reform that recently passed on the national level was the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act last week. The bill is aimed at curtailing police brutality and will now head to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.