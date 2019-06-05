AVON, CT (WFSB) -- Amid the investigation into the case of a missing New Canaan mother, more details about the family are surfacing.
Nearly nine years ago, an incident in Avon claimed the life of Fotis Dulos’ mother Kleopatra.
According to an incident report from Avon police, Kleopatra Dulos was run over by a car in her own driveway in 2010.
The report said Kleopatra Dulos asked the nanny at the time, who didn’t have a license, to move the family’s vehicle to make it easier for the children to climb in.
As she moved the vehicle, it hit Kleopatra, 77, who later died.
The nanny told police “I assumed [Kleopatra] had moved far away from the vehicle, but apparently she had fallen down next to the vehicle and out of my sight. I pulled forward and heard [one of the children] scream from the back seat.”
At the time, Avon police determined it was not a criminal event.
As of Wednesday, the search for Jennifer Dulos is in its 12th day. She was reported missing on May 24.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are facing charges.
