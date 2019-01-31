MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A young father was hit by a car and left for dead.
Now, the man behind the wheel on that deadly night on the Arrigoni Bridge will spend five years behind bars.
Channel 3 spoke with the victim’s heartbroken mother who was disturbed after learning about the trouble her son’s killer was still getting into.
After the conviction, the suspect was free while he was awaiting sentencing.
But it would appear he didn’t learn his lesson because just last week, he was arrested on many of the same charges he was convicted of.
Khavar McDonald took the life of Daquan Moore, a young father who was riding his scooter across the Arrigoni Bridge one November night in 2017.
Police say the father of two was rear-ended by McDonald, who was speeding and driving an unregistered car.
“No remorse whatsoever,” said Wilma Moore, Daquan’s mother.
Police say after hitting Moore, McDonald didn’t stop to help, didn’t turn himself in and instead, enlisted the help of a lawyer two days later.
“All he had to do was stop, do the right thing and chose not to do that,” said Wilma.
McDonald was convicted of negligent homicide, evading responsibility and more, and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by a five-year probation.
“I have to go with the system. I can’t change it. No amount of years will get my son back,” said Wilma.
Channel 3 spent the day looking through court documents and learned just last week, while waiting for Thursday’s sentencing, McDonald was arrested in Middletown for speeding, not having insurance and not registering his car.
Last November, he was arrested for driving an unregistered car and not having insurance.
For Wilma, she says that’s like a slap in the face.
“You still go out and do the same thing, he doesn’t care for humankind. I just thank God that it wasn’t anyone else who was hurt while he was doing this,” Wilma said.
Her son is gone, his killer sentenced, and while Thursday closes a heartbreaking chapter, this mother will have a lifetime wondering what if.
“My son stood a chance if he would have stopped and called the police and did the right thing. He could have survived, we’ll never know,” Wilma said.
