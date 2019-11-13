MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut mother is turning her pain into a teaching tool for others.
Last December, Lisa Deane’s son died from an overdose.
She doesn’t want other families to go through what hers did, so she’s working with police departments and school districts to help parents spot the signs of addiction.
First, she said she would find evidence around the house.
“One of the obscure, random things was a little rubber band. I used to find them here and there and wondered why am I finding these down the cellar or wherever,” Deane said.
At the time, she didn’t know those tiny rubber bands were used to bundle packets of heroin.
Her son Joe battled addiction for years.
He tried detox and rehab before passing away from a fentanyl overdose last December at just 23 years old.
Determined to do something, Deane and her family started the non-profit Demand Zero, working with police departments to help fight the opioid crisis and the illegal drug trade.
The non-profit recently produced a double sided sheet with photos of drug paraphernalia and their definitions.
“The spoons, the syringes, and the not so obvious,” Deane described.
The flyers also showcase what looks like a typical bottled fruit drink, that actually helps addicts pass urine tests, or even pieces of cigarette filters.
“They’ll use a portion of the cigarette filter in order to stick the needle in and draw up the liquid heroin in order to filter out particles, dirt. That drove me crazy, I couldn’t figure that out for the life of me,” she said.
Deane would search the internet for answers, with no luck.
With the stigma of addiction making many parents ashamed or embarrassed to ask for help, Deane said "this may help someone identify a problem that they’re child is having and maybe get a jump on early treatment, before their addiction gets out of control."
Madison’s school superintendent has already agreed to send the sheet and a letter home to the parents of every high school and middle school student.
Deane said she hopes this is just the beginning.
“The more we can educate parents and students on the dangers of drugs being laced with fentanyl, the better off we’ll all be,” she said.
To check out the ID sheet or to get more information on Demand Zero and the work they do, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.