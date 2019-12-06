SANDY HOOK, CT (WFSB) – It has been almost seven years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
Families who lost children that day have come together in many ways to heal.
Channel 3 spoke with a mom who is bringing her daughter’s love for animals to their community.
A week from this Saturday, it will be seven years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
For the families, time has gone on, but this is still pain.
“The one thing I’ve been overwhelmed with when I started this project was that I am not the only parent who has lost a child,” said Jenny Hubbard.
Jenny Hubbard has found a way to celebrate her daughter’s life. Catherine Violet was a cute little red head who loved animals.
“Love them, loved them, loved them from the day she was born. Our earliest memory of her was with her stuffed animal and then with our dog under the table, nose to nose,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard started a sanctuary. The state donated 35 acres while volunteers have done the rest of the work.
There’s a community garden, a gazebo, and the benches were all donated.
“Good will always come out of the bad if you allow it. As long as you walk through those messy, sad, hard times, good will come out. This sanctuary is proof of that,” Hubbard said.
Many who go to the sanctuary bring their dogs. There are plenty of hiking and walking trails.
It has also become nature’s classroom. Workshops are held there for kids to learn about animals, everything from goats to kittens.
“We believe that animals should be in their rightful homes,” Hubbard said.
The tragedy at Sandy Hook caused a lot of pain and parents have been affected in many ways.
Some have fought for tougher gun laws while others tired to help those with mental illnesses.
Hubbard wanted to do something different.
“I find my peace and healing here,” Hubbard said.
There’s a lot planned for the space, but for Hubbard, what’s most important is giving the community some peace and honoring a 6-year-old girl who will live on in the hearts of others.
“It was outrageous what happened, and we can’t forget about the kids. It’s been years now and it still pulls at your heart strings,” said Mark Perry of Newtown.
On December 14, it will be seven years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
Hubbard and her family will be at the sanctuary, where many more families are expected to be as well.
