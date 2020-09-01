NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A mother is recovering after being shot in New Haven on Tuesday morning.
Police said the 30-year-old woman was shot as she crossed Grand Avenue. She was carrying groceries with her 2-year-old daughter when she was shot.
The child was not injured by the gunfire.
The woman was shot in the lower back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
She was brought to the hospital where she has since been released.
Police believe the woman and her child were not the intended targets of the shooting.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven police.
