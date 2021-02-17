SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A woman intentionally drove her car into a lake in Seymour over the summer, killing herself and her son, police revealed on Wednesday.
Police said Connie Crowell, 54, and 22-year-old John Crowell, both of Monroe, drowned in Lake Ousatonic on July 31.
Seymour detectives determined that the incident was a murder-suicide.
They said a boater in the area saw Connie Crowell drive into the lake and tried to help.
However, Connie Crowell refused to acknowledge or accept the boater's rescue efforts, police said.
Divers reported finding the mother and son still wearing their seatbelts.
