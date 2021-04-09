BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police made an arrest after a young boy with a disability was abandoned in the pouring rain in Bridgeport.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Burroughs and East Main Streets on Wednesday, March 31.
City officials say 41-year-old Sharon Williams of Fairfield had pulled her car over and dropped her 5-year-old son off before driving away.
The boy is only being identified at this time as Prince.
Prince has disabilities, which prevented him from positively identifying himself or locating his family.
Prince appears to be in good health and remains in DCF custody.
Bridgeport Police were able to locate Williams Friday night and arrested her on several charges, including risk of injury to a minor and first degree reckless endanerment.
Her bond was set at $250,000.
She is expected to be arraigned on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.