(WFSB) -- Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9, and eateries across the state are hosting different kinds of meal specials to treat mom.
Mother's Day Dinner to go:
Cravings – An American Eatery, Bristol - April 20 - May 8
Mamas & Mimosas:
Winfield Street Coffee, Stamford - May 9
Mother's Day in Your Home:
S&P Oyster Co., Mystic, April 13 - May 9
Mother's Day Brunch:
Lyman Orchards, Middlefield, May 9 - Seatings at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (reservations required)
Mother's Day Brunch Buffet:
Rocks 21, Mystic, May 9
Mother's Day Brunch:
Capital Grille, Hartford, May 9
Mother's Day Jazz Brunch:
Redding Roadhouse, Redding, May 9 - Seatings from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mother's Day Prix Fixe:
Water's Edge Resort & Spa, Westbrook, May 9, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Mother's Day Brunch at Hilton Mystic:
Hilton Mystic, May 9
Lake of Isles Mother's Day Brunch:
Matches Tavern, North Stonington, May 9
Mother’s Day Brunch at Kensington's Restaurant:
The Spa at Norwich Inn, Norwich, May 9
Mother's Day Lunch:
Winvian Farm, Morris, May 9
Mother's Day Dinner:
Fife 'n Drum Restaurant & Inn, Kent, May 9
Want to list your Mother's Day brunch, lunch or dinner? Email it to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
