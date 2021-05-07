HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend features some showers, it also will bring some sunshine.
Clouds started to increase across the state on Friday afternoon.
That overcast sky continues into Saturday, where spotty showers are expected during the afternoon and evening.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures will only top out between 55 and 60 degrees.
Then, Mother’s Day is looking pretty good.
Sunday will start out sunny, but then clouds will roll in.
Highs will be in the 60s.
The chance for rain increases toward sunset, with showers becoming likely at night and lasting into Monday.
Beyond Monday’s rain in the morning, the rest of the week looks pretty quiet, as of right now.
“We’ll start out mild then trend a bit cooler midweek,” Dixon said.
Another storm system could impact the region by Friday.
