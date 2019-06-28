STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A lawyer for the girlfriend of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife was granted a no contact order.
Michelle Troconis was also allowed access to travel out of state, as she faces tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges.
She was in court on Friday in Stamford.
Fotis Dulos faces the same charges.
His estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Troconis' lawyer asked the judge to prohibit Fotis Dulos and his team from contacting her.
The lawyer also asked for permission for his client to travel out of state for nearly a month. The judge also granted that, but restricted it to a friend's house in New York.
She can not have direct contact with Fotis Dulos.
The motion was filed on Tuesday, a day after Fotis Dulos lawyer, Norm Pattis, requested a judge clarify the conditions of his client's release because Fotis Dulos wanted to see Troconis.
However, the granted motion, filed on behalf of Troconis, asked the court to prohibit Fotis Dulos and his attorneys, agents or representatives from having any contact with her whatsoever.
Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis are out on bond and were fitted with GPS trackers. They can't travel out of state.
Meanwhile, Pattis is also asking for the charges against Troconis to be dismissed.
"We are calling on the state to drop the charges against Michelle so that she is available to testify in Fotis's defense," he said in a statement. "We're asking that the charges against her be dropped so that she can feel free to testify without fearing the consequences."
Troconis' lawyers, however, feel the recent statements and motion were made solely to serve the purposes and interests of Fotis Dulos, at the expense of Troconis.
Her next court appearance is set for July 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.