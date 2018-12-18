WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators continue to look for a motive after a teen in West Hartford stabbed his sister to death and wounded his mother.
The unidentified suspect is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
The chief state's attorney's office is determining whether or not he'll be charged as an adult.
The family released a statement after Monday's incident in which they said their family, friends and community are all suffering.
The school district said it is providing grief counselors for those affected.
The stabbing happened at a home on Stoner Drive in West Hartford.
Police remained on the scene into Tuesday morning.
They said it was the mother who called them to report what happened.
Police said the boy attacked his sister and mother.
The sister died at St. Francis Hospital.
The boy was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford for a minor injury.
The mother remains in stable condition at St. Francis Hospital.
Police have not released the names or ages of those involved.
Those who know the family said they're trying to grapple with the news.
"I just can’t imagine anything more tragic," said Steve Hunter of West Hartford. "I just imagine the whole street is reeling from this."
The siblings were both students in the West Hartford school system, officials confirmed.
In a message from the superintendent to the district, families were told that mental health professionals would be on site on Tuesday and in the coming days.
"In difficult times, we do all that we can to support our families, students and staff members in dealing with crises," said Thomas Moore, superintendent, West Hartford Schools. "Please keep this family, their friends, and all of our children in your thoughts and prayers."
A local doctor recommended that parents get involved as well.
"It might be good to check in with your kids and say 'you know this happened, how are you? Are you ok?'" said Dr. Laura Sanders, psychologist at the Institute of Living, Hartford Hospital. "To do sort of a check in, but if your child really gives you an indication that they’re fine they don’t need to talk about it then I would sort of let that lie."
Police said they continue to investigate.
