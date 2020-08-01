EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Those traveling along I-84 in East Hartford this afternoon should expect delays.
CT State Police say that lane closures are in place on I-84 West near Exit 58 following a motorcycle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m.
One person was taken to Hartford Hospital with unknown injuries.
Troopers remain on scene investigating.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
