VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police are on scene at 243 Hartford Turnpike after a car collided with a motorcycle.
Vernon Police officials say they will be on scene for the next couple of hours investigating the crash. As a result, the area will be closed off to drivers.
According to police, one passenger on the motorcycle was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital via Lifestar. Another person on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
The driver and passengers in the car were not injured during the accident, police say.
The driver and passengers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigators.
The road will be closed for the next several hours as officials investigate the crash. Lt. Marra with the Vernon Police Department recommends using alternate routes for the tie being.
