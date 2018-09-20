MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a motorcycle caused some heavy delays on Route 9 south in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.
The Dept. of Transportation reported the delays between exits 19 and 16.
According to the DOT, one lane was closed as of 4:30 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., residual delays are being reported.
Information on injuries has not been released at this time.
