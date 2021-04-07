ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Wednesday.
According to police, a 2009 Honda CBR 600 operated by 23-year-old Christopher Panatsas of Enfield collided with a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Milne of Feeding Hills, MA.
Police said Panatsas was transported to Baystate Medial Center where he was pronounced dead
Police said Route 5 was closed between Brainard Road and Manning Road due to the crash.
Anyone with information in the crash is asked to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-4000.
